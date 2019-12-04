Air ambulance called to Langley after traffic collision

08:43AM, Wednesday 04 December 2019
An air ambulance was called to Langley last night (Tuesday) following a traffic collision.
Three fire engines were called to the A4, near Toby Carvery, at about 9pm after a BMW was involved in a single-car collision.
The three occupants of the car were not thought to be seriously injured, but an air ambulance was used to take them to hospital.
The road was closed for about an hour and three fire crews from Langley and Slough spent about an hour and a half on the scene.
Firefighters have not established what was the cause of the crash.
