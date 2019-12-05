SITE INDEX

    • Fire services attend collision in Langley Road

    Fire services from Slough and Windsor attended a two-car collision in Langley Road at 9pm last night (Wednesday).

    One driver suffered a suspected neck injury and was attended to by fire crews who remained on the scene for about an hour.

    She was taken to hospital by a member of the public.

