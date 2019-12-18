Organ donation appeal as Langley youngster’s life is ‘transformed’ by kidney transplant

A youngster from Langley is preparing to meet Father Christmas for the first time after her life was ‘transformed’ by a kidney transplant.

Chloe Smith, four, waited almost three years for a transplant after a Wilms tumour meant both her kidneys needed removing.

This year she received a living donation from a relative and is now on the road to recovery.

Mum Laura Peart said: “All our lives have been completely transformed. There isn’t the right amount of words to convey how grateful we are to my amazing cousin and to the NHS.

“To see Chloe now is utterly amazing, her true personality has shone through.

“She is a little girl again and has become more independent and has such an interest in enjoying life.”

Chloe started dialysis when she was just one year old with the treatment leaving her ill and very tired.

Christmas was a particular struggle with the youngster vulnerable to winter bugs and the cold weather.

But since the transplant, the youngster is now attending dance classes, enjoying trips to the farm and swimming, something she wasn’t able to do for three years.

She is looking forward to spending Christmas with her brother Oliver, six, and has put a pet at the top of her festive wish list.

“We have our daughter back and my son has a sister, we are so grateful,” Laura added.

“My cousin gave my daughter a kidney but in doing so she also mended a broken heart.”

There are 6,186 patients, 185 of which are children, in need of an organ transplant in the UK with 63 of those coming from Berkshire.

The NHS is urging families to discuss their organ donation decisions to try and save lives.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Please let your family know what your organ donation decision is so that we can save more lives.

“Every precious organ donor allows more families to spend special times together.”

For more information on organ donation go to www.organdonation. nhs.uk