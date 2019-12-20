SITE INDEX

    • Langley fire crew pumps away 100,000 litres of flood water in Slough

    Heavy rainfall in Slough saw fire crews use pumps to deter water away from nearby properties.

    A team from Langley were in Sutton Lane at about 12pm today (Friday), to assist with flood water that was endangering homes.

    Upon arrival, the council was already on the scene with a 'gully truck' but despite doing 'sterling work', firefighters stepped in with more powerful pumps to help out.

    They ended up pumping away 100,000 litres of water, while the council assisted with even more.

    Water is still there but residents have been asked to keep an eye on the situation.

