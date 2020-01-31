London Irish rugby star Sean O'Brien visits Langley school

London Irish rugby star Sean O'Brien visited a Langley school to promote an app aimed at inspiring youngsters to get active.

The former Ireland flanker, who made 56 appearances for his country, dropped in at The Langley Heritage Primary School with teammate Phil Cokanasiga on Tuesday (Jan28).

The duo held a tag rugby training session for the school’s next generation of sporting stars who got the chance to learn more about the Premiership Rugby Champions app.

The interactive, cross-curriculum based app has been produced with expert learning technology company Aspire 2Be.

It aims to provide themed lesson plans to use in the classroom and outside, tackling health, numeracy and personal development.

Content has also been provided by clubs like London Irish to help schoolchildren connect with their rugby heroes.

Sean said: “The Premiership Rugby Champions app is going to educate both students and teachers and will help promote rugby.

“It’s absolutely huge for schools as that’s where the next generation are.

“That’s the beginning of the pathways for kids in their future development to get into our sport.”