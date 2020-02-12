CCTV images released in connection with Langley bank robbery

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a robbery at a bank in Langley.

Between 11.30am and 11.40am on Monday, February 3, a man entered Barclays Bank, in Clayton Parade, off Langley High Street, and attempted to take cash from another customer.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was depositing a large amount of money when he was pushed over by the attacker who then tried to take the cash-filled envelopes.

Another customer tried to help the victim but the suspect was able to get away.

Nobody was injured in the incident but a small amount of cash was stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I believe the man in these images may have vital information that will help the investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 432000038052 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.