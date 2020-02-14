Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

09:24AM, Friday 14 February 2020
Fire services from Windsor attended a fire at a flat in Reddington Drive, Langley at 7:30 this morning (Friday).
They remained at the scene for about 30 minutes while they extinguished a small fire caused by a grill which had been left on.
The flat suffered mild smoke damage to the kitchen.
No one was injured during the incident.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 6 and junction 8/9 this weekend as part of the M4 smart motorway works.