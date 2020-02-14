SITE INDEX

    • Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services from Windsor attended a fire at a flat in Reddington Drive, Langley at 7:30 this morning (Friday).

    They remained at the scene for about 30 minutes while they extinguished a small fire caused by a grill which had been left on.

    The flat suffered mild smoke damage to the kitchen.

    No one was injured during the incident.

