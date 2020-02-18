Langley man jailed for ‘appalling’ affray offence

A 21-year-old man from Langley has been jailed for affray.

Maxi Simms, of Eden Road, was handed a 25-month prison sentence at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (Feb13).

He pleaded guilty to one count of affray at the same hearing.

The charge related to an offence which took place at 7pm on September 23 in Cheviot Road, Langley.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mohammed Rashid, of Slough Police Station, said: “This sentence reflects the appalling behaviour and violence displayed by Simms in this case.

“I am satisfied with this sentence as it demonstrates the robust stance which Thames Valley Police takes towards such offences.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such levels of offending on our streets, particularly when there is evidence of weapons involved.

“We will relentlessly pursue people who commit these types of offences in order to bring them to justice.

“Simms will now serve a prison sentence where he can reflect on his actions.”

Simms was also issued with a seven-year criminal behaviour order.