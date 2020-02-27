CCTV released after man struck with glass bottle and punched in Langley

Police have released CCTV images of two people officers would like to speak to following an attempted robbery in Langley.

At around 5.30pm on Friday, February 7, the victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by two males on bicycles when he was riding his electric scooter from Cheviot Road to the pedestrian bypass in Grampian Way.

The victim was struck over the head with a glass bottle and punched, and an attempt was made to steal his scooter. The victim refused to give them his scooter and the males left the scene on bikes, riding back towards Cheviot Road.

The victim suffered mild injuries to his head but did not require any hospital treatment.

Case investigator Alexandra Bishop, based at Slough police station said: “I believe the boys in these images may have information that could help with the investigation.

“If you recognise the people in these images, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you witnessed this incident or have any information that you believe could help the investigation.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200044130.

“If wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”