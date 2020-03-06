Government cash boost for Langley footbridge repairs

Essential repairs will be carried out on footbridges which span the M4 after Slough Borough Council was awarded £345,000 in Government funding.

The bridges, which are decades old, are used by cyclists and pedestrians and connect Langley and Colnbrook.

In total, 14 sets of crumbling bearings will be replaced and the railings on the walkway will also be updated and replaced.

There is a total of 110 metres (360ft) of bridge leading to a subway under six lanes of the M4.

The project, which is estimated to cost £493,000, was one of the 32 given funding by the Department for Transport.

Work is set to start within the year. Each section of the bridge will be lifted up and the existing rubber and steal bearings removed and replaced with new ones.

The repair work will increase the longevity of the bridge for up to another 30 years.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “Without this funding and work, the bridge may not be able to be used in the future, preventing people from using what is a vital link connecting the north and south of the borough.”