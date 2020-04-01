SITE INDEX

    • Man cut from car following M4 collision

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    A man was cut from his car following a collision on the M4 today.

    The car the man was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry on the M4 between junction 7 for Slough and junction 5 for Langley.

    A crew from Langley and two crews from Slough attended the scene at about 12.30pm and were there for about an hour.

    The man who was cut from the car was taken to hospital.

