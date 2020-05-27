Community 'distraught' after cygnet killed in suspected catapult attack

A swan rescue organisation said the community is ‘distraught’ after a cygnet was killed by a suspected catapult attack on Friday.

Swan Support volunteers were called to the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal at about 9.30pm, near Edgeworth Close, Langley, following reports of a small bird floating in the water near its parents.

They recovered the body from the water and discovered the bird had suffered severe head injuries from what is believed to be a catapult attack.

The cygnet was the only bird to hatch from its parents’ latest nest.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said: “It doesn’t matter how many cygnets a swan has, it’s still a needless loss of life, but if they had 10 then maybe their attention would be diverted away.

“But in this case they only had one and we heard that on the Saturday the mother was going up and down calling for it.”

*WARNING UPSETTING IMAGE* DEAD #cygnet on the water on the canal in #Langley. #Cygnet had been #shot. Pair of #swans with 1 #cygnet. Happened some time on Friday 22nd May. Any information please contact @ThamesVP on 101 URN1757/22/05/2020 pic.twitter.com/KJDFGwtx8m — SwanSupport (@swan_support) May 23, 2020

The attack is believed to have taken place between 4.55pm, when the cygnet was last spotted safe and well, and 6.30pm.

Wendy added: “In all the years we have been doing this I have never seen the community to be so distraught.

“Everyone has been so supportive, particularly the Polish community, who have been trying to spread the word and find out who did this.”