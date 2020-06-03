Appeal for witnesses after teenager robbed at knifepoint by Grand Union Canal

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint while cycling along the canal towpath in Langley.

The victim, 17, had been cycling by the Grand Union Canal, off St Mary’s Road, with two friends between 3.45pm and 4.45pm on Thursday (May 28).

A group of teenage boys approached them and told them to empty their bags.

One of the gang brandished a knife and took the victim’s bicycle, a specialised Hard Rock mountain bike with a black and red frame.

The stolen Hard Rock mountain bike

The first suspect is described as black, aged between 16 and 17, about 5ft 10 ins tall with short black hair.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black sports t-shirt and had what looked like a black dishcloth over his head.

Police described the second and third offenders as both black, aged between 16 and 17, and about 5ft 10 ins tall.

The pair were both wearing black jogging bottoms and black sports tops.

The fourth offender was white, aged between 16 and 17, about 6ft 2 ins tall and of a larger build.

He had very short hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and white shorts.

Designated investigator Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200160204 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.