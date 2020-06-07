SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters suspect arson attacks in Langley

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Langley Fire Station firefighters were called out last night to a suspected arson.

    At 2.50am, the crew attended to two separate bin fires on Common Road, by Linden House in Langley.

    The fire crew believes the bins were set alight, as opposed to an accidental fire that spread from one bin to the other, as each fire was of insufficient heat to cause a radiated heat spread.

    A single fire truck attended to the blazes, which were extinguished in 15 minutes.

