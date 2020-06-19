Police investigating suspected Langley arson

Police are investigating a suspected arson in Langley after derelict garages were set on fire.

Firefighters were called to Quantock Close at 5.55pm yesterday (Thursday) after receiving a call about a garage fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters called police as they suspected arson.

A single fire crew from Langley Fire Station was on the scene for about 10 to 15 minutes putting out the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, call police on 101 quoting the reference 43200182788.