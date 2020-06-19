SITE INDEX

Sat, 20
20 °C
Sun, 21
21 °C
Mon, 22
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police investigating suspected Langley arson

    George Roberts

    Thames Valley Police issue 219 fines during coronavirus lockdown

    Police are investigating a suspected arson in Langley after derelict garages were set on fire.

    Firefighters were called to Quantock Close at 5.55pm yesterday (Thursday) after receiving a call about a garage fire.

    Upon arrival, firefighters called police as they suspected arson.

    A single fire crew from Langley Fire Station was on the scene for about 10 to 15 minutes putting out the blaze.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    If you have any information about the incident, call police on 101 quoting the reference 43200182788.

    Langley

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved