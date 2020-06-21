SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to 30ft blaze in Langley

    George Roberts

    Firefighters were called to a 30ft fire at a bin store in Langley yesterday (Saturday).

    A total of four crews from Langley and Slough fire stations were called to Common Road at about 10.30pm after a fire broke out at the bin storage area between two blocks of flats.

    When the firefighters arrived, the blaze in the store, which was about 10 metres by 10 metres in size, had reached about nine metres (30 feet) high.

    The crews spent about two hours on the scene putting out the flames and ensuring they were fully doused.

    No one was harmed in the incident, and it is not clear how it started.

