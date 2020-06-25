M4 set for another weekend closure

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 4b (for the M25) and junction 5 (at Langley) this weekend.

The closure will be in place while beams for the new Old Slade Lane bridge are lifted into place over the motorway.

The closure is from 8pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday, June 29.

The old bridge was demolished in February, and this weekend’s work will involve using cranes to lift and secure pairs of steel beams into place across the carriageway which will form the deck of the new bridge. The new Old Slade Lane bridge is expected to open later this year.

During the closure, long distance traffic will be directed via the M25, M3 and M40, with drivers heading for more nearby destinations following local diversions.

All diversions will be clearly signed, but some delays are expected and drivers are advised to plan ahead.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk for information on further closures this summer.