The Centre and Langley Leisure Centre reopen following months of closure

Local leisure centres in Slough have now reopened following four months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langley Leisure Centre and The Centre reopened to the public yesterday after the Government gave the green light for gyms to reopen earlier in the month.

However the swimming pools will remain closed for the time being.

Both centres are managed by sports and leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Slough Borough Council.

Michael Shepherd, leisure development and client manager for Slough Borough Council said: “Ensuring our colleagues and customers remain safe is our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict measurements to ensure we adhere to the guidance."

Luke Routhorn, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support we have received from customers during these unprecedented times, and we’re so grateful. Like many other industries, leisure has been greatly affected by the lockdown."