Man knocked unconscious and robbed in Langley

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a ‘disgusting incident’ in which a man was knocked unconscious and robbed in Langley.

A 24-year-old man was walking over the pedestrian footbridge at junction 5 of the M4 at about 4.20am today (Sunday) when he was attacked by a group of three men.

The offenders knocked the victim unconscious and then stole his black iPhone 7 before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained head injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

The first offender is described as white, in his mid to late teens, slim and about 5ft 11ins tall. He was wearing a black Puma tracksuit with the Puma logo on the side, and black Puma trainers with the Puma logo in white.

The second offender is described as white and is shorter and stockier than the first offender. He was wearing a black hooded jacket.

The third offender is described as white, about 6ft and in his mid to late teens.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hugo Parkes said: “I am appealing to the public for information about this robbery so the offenders can be brought to justice.

“This is a disgusting incident during which a young man has been violently assaulted and robbed.

“If anyone was in the area around the time and saw anything suspicious, or has any footage from the area then please contact police as soon as possible either online or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference number 43200263210.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”