Langley College recognised for life-saving work during COVID-19 lockdown

Langley College has been recognised for its work supporting vulnerable people in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the country was plunged into lockdown in March, the Station Road college opened up its teaching kitchens with staff leading the effort to whip up nearly 100,000 hot meals.

Volunteers from Slough Outreach then distributed these to those most in need.

The teaching centre, part of the Windsor Forest Colleges Group, was also designated as a One Slough Community Response Hub and was the base for the virtual call centre which supported isolated residents.

Mayor of Slough Cllr Preston Brooker visited Langley College this week and presented group principal Kate Webb and Gurpreet Nizzar, who led the outreach work, with a certificate of recognition.

It praised the college for ‘the work done to save lives, keep people safe and stop the spread of COVID-19’.

The college’s group principal said: “We are very proud that our resources were put to such valuable use and our staff were able to also play their part in supporting our local community.

“I must congratulate Gurpreet and his team for their unstinting commitment in ensuring the most vulnerable in Slough and beyond were expertly catered for.

“We are honoured to receive this certificate from the Mayor, who we sincerely thank for taking the time to visit us today.”

The overall initiative was delivered as a partnership between Slough Borough Council, Slough CVS and voluntary groups in the town.