M4 closures this weekend between Slough and Langley

Continued works to upgrade the M4 motorway will close both carriageways between junction 7 for Slough and junction 5 for Langley this weekend.

The closure will commence at 8pm on Friday and be in place until 6am on Monday while Wood Lane Bridge is demolished.

Wood Lane itself will remain open with temporary traffic lights controlling local traffic.

Datchet Road will also be closed for the duration of the weekend while work on the southeast of Datchet Road bridge takes place.

The new Datchet Road bridge is being built to the east of the existing structure.

Other improvements taking place will include resurfacing near Recreation Ground overbridge and cross carriageway cutting for utilities and ducting.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 during the closure which will be carried out as part of the project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

There will be further weekend closures throughout November to complete the work before the end of the year as follows:

6 November – 9 November 2020 between J10-11

13 November – 16 November 2020 between J11-12

20 November – 23 November 2020 between J8/9-6

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters go to www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m43to12