Police handed increased stop and search powers in response to ‘knife-related incident’ in Langley

An order granting police increased stop and search powers has been authorised in Langley in response to a ‘knife-related incident’ earlier today.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to Station Road at 12.36pm after an incident which resulted in an 18-year-old suffering injuries to his back and hand.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.

The Section 60 order applies to the areas shown in the map pictured, including the Langley area of Slough.

The order is in place until 3.30pm tomorrow (Friday) and will be reviewed and if necessary extended for a further period.

Inspector Matt Lugg, based at Slough police station, said: “We have authorised the order following an incident this afternoon in Station Road.

“I understand that this may cause concern within the local community, however please be reassured that there will be an increased police presence in the local area whilst we investigate this incident and throughout the duration of this order.

“Under this order, our officers have been given authority to use their powers under Section 60 to help the police prevent serious violence and we do not take decisions to enact them lightly.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble, this is just one method that we are using to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.”