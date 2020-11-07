SITE INDEX

    • Man taken to hospital following Langley collision

    George Roberts

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Langley yesterday (Friday).

    Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to London Road at about 11pm after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

    When they arrived, they found that one of the drivers of the two vehicles had left the scene. According to firefighters, the other driver, a man, was 'very lucky' to make it out of the crash.

    He was taken to hospital in an ambulance. As far as the crew were aware, no other people were involved in the incident.

    The crew had to close the road and were on the scene for about an hour.

    Police have been contacted for additional information.

