    Witness appeal for driver who reversed into police car in Langley

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police on the lookout for driver who reversed into police car in Langley

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a driver in Langley reversed into a police car while being pulled over, then left the scene.

    At around 9.40am this morning (November 21), officers attempted to stop a light blue Vauxhall Zafira in Meadfield Road.

    When the vehicle pulled over, the driver reversed into the police car, pulled forward and attempted to reverse again.

    The officer manoeuvred the police car out of the way but the Zafira mounted the pavement, collided with the side of the police car, then drove away.

    The officer was not injured.

    Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information to please come forward.

    “I would also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

    Anyone with information can contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by making a repot online. Quote reference 43200387314.

    Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

