Driver robbed by moped rider who offered to help check his car

A driver who had pulled over to look at a warning light on his car was robbed by a moped rider who had offered to help.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened between 3-3.15pm on Tuesday, November 17.

The victim, a man in his forties, had pulled over on Langley Park Road at the junction with Hollowhill Lane and Trenches Lane to check the warning light on his car.

A moped driver stopped and offered to help before threatening the victim and demanding his car keys.

The offender then threw the keys into the layby and drove off in an unknown direction when the victim was retrieving them.

An iPad pro 11 and an iPhone 12 pro were taken from the vehicle.

The offender is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years-old, and approximately 6ft tall. He had a large, strong build and was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, a black motorbike helmet and a pair of black glasses.

Investigating officer PC Laura Wright, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200381477, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”