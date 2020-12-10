Police release CCTV images in connection with bicycle robbery in Langley

CCTV images have been released of three boys police want to speak to in connection with a bicycle robbery in Langley.

The victim, a teenage boy, was cycling along an alleyway between Langley Road and Alderbury Road that runs along Minster Way at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, December 2.

A group of three boys approached the teenager, who was with his younger two siblings, and demanded he hand over his bicycle.

He gave them the push bike and they fled the scene.

Nothing else was taken and the victim was uninjured.

Police said the boys pictured in the CCTV may have vital information to help its investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Conor Campbell, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw these boys in the area at the time or recognises them, or if you think it may be you, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200405530.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”