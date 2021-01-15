Teenage girls threatened with knife after refusing to buy drugs in Langley

A pair of teenage girls were threatened with a knife while walking in Langley on Wednesday night.

The victims had been strolling along Hillary Road past Springate Field at about 6.45pm when they were approached by a teenage boy who asked them to buy drugs.

They ignored him and kept walking.

But 30 minutes later as they past Springate Field the boy approached them for a second time.

He threatened them with a knife and demanded one of the victims hand over her scooter.

The other girl ran to a nearby house to ask for help while her friend had an altercation with the offender after refusing to hand over her scooter.

The teenage boy fled on foot but nothing was stolen.

Police said one of the victims suffered minor cuts and bruises but did not require medical treatment.

The offender is described as a light-skinned Asian or mixed race teenage boy with a chubby build. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket and a black balaclava.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Conor Campbell, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw a boy matching the description in the area at the time to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210015162 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.