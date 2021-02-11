Stop and search order lifted following stabbing of teenager in Langley

Thames Valley Police has warned those carrying weapons that its officers will still be able to use stop and search tactics if they have reasonable grounds to do so.

A Section 60 order granting the police extended stop and search powers in part of Langley ended today.

The order was granted following the stabbing of a teenager in Common Road on Tuesday evening during an attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his arm but has since been discharged.

An 18-year-old man from Slough and a 16-year-old boy from Reading were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police released the duo on bail until March 9.

Deputy Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, Chief Inspector Lee Barnham, said: “The Section 60 order that has been in place since Tuesday has now been lifted.

“Thank you to the local community for their co-operation whilst this was in place and I hope that the high visibility police patrols have provided some reassurance to you.

“Although this order has now been lifted, I would issue a stark warning to anybody who feels that they can carry weapons, that our officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers.

“This requires officers to have reasonable grounds of suspecting someone of carrying a weapon, controlled drug or any other tool to commit crime, and can and will be conducted if deemed necessary.”

Officers carried out 15 stop and searches while the Section 60 order was in place.

As a result of this, last night, a 15-year-old boy from Slough was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and remains in custody.