Section 60 in place in Langley following spate of weapon possessions

Police in Langley have enacted a Section 60 order - increased powers to stop and search - from 4pm in Slough today.

This follows a number of incidents throughout this week where officers have found people in possession of weapons.

The order applies to the area from Richings Park in Langley, Iver Park Golf Club in the north, Wellington Street in the west and London Road to the south.

It will last for 24 hours but may be extended should there be grounds to do so.

Deputy LPA commander for Slough, chief inspector Lee Barnham, said: "This order has been put in place to reduce the risk of serious violence and offending from taking place.

"We will have an increased number of officers in this area who will be looking to engage with members of the public but may utilise increased stop and search powers.

"It is not acceptable for people to be carrying weapons and we are using these powers to make our streets safer for everyone.

"If you have any concerns or wish to speak to any of our officers please do approach them and they will be happy to talk to you.

"Additionally if you have information about anyone who carries a weapon, I would urge you to report it to police by calling 101 or making a report online.

"Alternatively you can also report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."