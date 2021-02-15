Slough councillors approve plans for new community hub in Langley

Slough councillors unanimously gave the thumbs up to plans for a large community hub in Langley Kedermister.

Members of the planning committee approved plans for two buildings, known as building A and B, to be constructed on land to the south of Trelawney Avenue to the east of Meadow Road on Wednesday, February 10.

The community hub, building A, will be located on the northern part of the site – which fronts Trelawney Avenue – and will provide new council offices, a community hall, consultation rooms, a café, and a library on the ground and first floors and four affordable housing apartments on the third floor.

It was heard Langley library will move into the new community hub.

The applicant Tony Madden, principal asset manager at the council, said multiple council services can be delivered from a single, integrated building for residents to access.

The flats will comprise one one-bed and three two-beds with each unit having its own private terrace area.

Forty-three parking spaces will be provided for the community and office facilities while six will be allocated for the residents of the flats. The car park area will not be available for public parking and will be gated.

Mr Madden said: “The council access point will be a bit like a one stop shop for residents who can access a range of services such as dropping off a library book, meeting a health professional, paying bills, grabbing a coffee and crossing the road to do some shopping before going home.”

The two-storey building B – which is located at the western boundary onto Meadow Road – will provide 20 sheltered accommodation apartments.

Each apartment has its own private balcony or terrace, and a communal roof terrace for residents to use and will include some outdoor community amenity space and 21 parking spaces.

At the same meeting councillors also approved plans for a £68m new development on the canal side.