Slough councillors approve plans for new community hub in Langley

02:26PM, Monday 15 February 2021
Slough Borough Council HQ, Observatory House, Windsor Road, Slough
Slough councillors unanimously gave the thumbs up to plans for a large community hub in Langley Kedermister.
Members of the planning committee approved plans for two buildings, known as building A and B, to be constructed on land to the south of Trelawney Avenue to the east of Meadow Road on Wednesday, February 10.
The community hub, building A, will be located on the northern part of the site – which fronts Trelawney Avenue – and will provide new council offices, a community hall, consultation rooms, a café, and a library on the ground and first floors and four affordable housing apartments on the third floor.
It was heard Langley library will move into the new community hub.
The applicant Tony Madden, principal asset manager at the council, said multiple council services can be delivered from a single, integrated building for residents to access.
The flats will comprise one one-bed and three two-beds with each unit having its own private terrace area.
Forty-three parking spaces will be provided for the community and office facilities while six will be allocated for the residents of the flats. The car park area will not be available for public parking and will be gated.
Mr Madden said: “The council access point will be a bit like a one stop shop for residents who can access a range of services such as dropping off a library book, meeting a health professional, paying bills, grabbing a coffee and crossing the road to do some shopping before going home.”
The two-storey building B – which is located at the western boundary onto Meadow Road – will provide 20 sheltered accommodation apartments.
Each apartment has its own private balcony or terrace, and a communal roof terrace for residents to use and will include some outdoor community amenity space and 21 parking spaces.
At the same meeting councillors also approved plans for a £68m new development on the canal side.
be_ transparent
14:46, 15 February 2021
"will provide new council offices... Forty-three parking spaces will be provided .....The car park area will not be available for public parking" So - not content with spending tens of millions of our money on a council office palace in Slough ... you now need more office space ??? really ?? When your palace is not even full and everyone is "working from home" ??? and then also, not to be outdone, you allocate even more car parking for your council employees ??? I take it they will be charged for the parking at the same prices we are at Wexham Park Hospital ? So this "modal shift to public transport" is all bull**** when it comes to your own employees ? How about you give them just say two parking spaces and ask them all .to use public transport and put double yellow lines up all around the area, that's what you have just done for St Martins place, citing your own policies. Slough Council have to understand that if they can't even make their own transport policy work for their own employees they have no right to impose it on others. Ignoring this is total hypocrisy. So whats next ? Zill lanes ?
