Firefighters issue bonfire warning after Langley fire spreads

Fire crews have urged people not to leave bonfires unattended and to ensure they are aware of the wind conditions after a bonfire spread in Langley today (Thursday).

Two crews from Slough and one from Langley were in Meadfield Road at about 1.30pm to extinguish a blaze which had started from a bonfire.

The wind had caused it to spread to some nearby sheds, bins, fencing and vegetation.

Crews used hose reel jets to put the fire out before it reached a nearby Chinese restaurant. They were on the scene for about an hour and no people were injured.

Following the incident, firefighters said that they educated the person in charge of the bonfire about the dangers of starting them near other objects and trees, and urged other people to make sure they do not leave them unattended.

Awareness of the wind conditions was also paramount, fire crews added.

In addition, they advised that people should visit the local waste and recycling centre instead of burning items.