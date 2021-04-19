Abandoned Labrador found forever home following Slough council appeal

A poorly dog which was found wandering the streets of Langley has been found a new home.

A concerned member of the public spotted the chocolate Labrador alone in Common Road on Wednesday, April 7 and immediately contacted the council’s dog warden.

The stray was taken to the vets for a check-up and was found to have been living in dirty and unsuitable conditions which have left her with deformed feet, a severe skin irritation and sores.

Slough Borough Council issued an appeal last week to try and find out how the dog had ended in such a bad state.

The local authority confirmed today it has been ‘inundated’ with offers to rehome the dog and a forever home has now been found.

A statement said: “It has been incredible how generous people have been and the response has been absolutely amazing, so amazing that it quickly became impossible to answer everyone individually.

“So to update everyone who contacted us and who is interested, we can now confirm the Labrador has been released from veterinary care and has started her new life in a loving home.

“Once again we would like to thank everyone who has come forward.

“She is well on the road to recovery and is no doubt enjoying the loving attention from her new owners.”