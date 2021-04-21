Road closures in place for Langley footbridge repairs

Temporary lane closures at junction 5, Langley, are set to take place as essential repairs on the decade’s old footbridges.

Work is starting this week to repair bridges that provide a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists as they move between Langley and Colnbrook, on either side of the busy M4 at junction 5.

There is a total of 110 metres of bridge leading to a subway under the six lanes of the M4.

The work is set to take place for 16 weeks and is being carried out by contractors Freyssinet Limited who will repair the crumbling bearings situated between where the decking of the walkway meets the pillars which anchors the structure to the ground.

In total 14 sets of bearings will be replaced and the railings on the walkway will also be updated and replaced.

This will require the deck of the walkway lifted and the new bearings installed. The deck will then be lowered back into position.

The work could increase the longevity of the bridge for up to 30 years and make it safe for pedestrians, cyclists, and road users.

Temporary lane closures at junction 5, Langley, will also be required for the duration of the project.

There will be closures of the bridge however these will be overnight and limited to four full night closures on dates yet to be confirmed.

The council was awarded £345,000 towards the £493,000 cost of the project by the Department of Transport.

Any questions can be forwarded to tfs@slough.gov.uk