Witness appeal as motorcyclist suffers serious leg injuries in Langley crash

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in Langley High Street on Monday.

At about 5.25pm a white Audi A6 and a white motocross style motorcycle were involved in a collision at the entrance to the Travelodge car park.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life threatening leg injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Goreham, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cams fitted to their vehicles and were in the area at the time this happened to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210177220.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”