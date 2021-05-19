'Lively' racehorse causes problems on the M4 near Langley

A horse nearly caused havoc on the M4 near Langley this afternoon after it jumped over a barrier in its horse box.

The 'lively' horse, which was on its way to a race, jumped free of the internal partition in its box, distracting the driver.

At the time, the horse was being driven along the M4, near junctions 4b (M25 interchange) and 5 (Langley).

Langley Fire Station was called out to help manage the situation at 3.30pm.

The fear was that if the driver continued to be distracted that this could cause a danger to the driver and other vehicles on the road.

The fire crew was on the scene for an hour.

After that, a vet arrived to sedate the horse enough for it to settle down.