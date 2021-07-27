Arrest made over death of driver, 77, in Langley car crash

Thames Valley Police has confirmed an elderly driver has died following a crash in Langley last night.

The force said a grey Volkswagen Golf collided with a blue Nissan Micra in Parlaunt Road at 10.34pm.

The collision caused the Nissan Micra to spin and go over the central verge, onto the other side of the carriageway where it hit a parked Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Micra, a 77-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, a 22-year-old woman, was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Officers have since arrested her on suspicion of causing death through dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

She is currently in custody at Maidenhead Police Station.

Investigating Officer PC Paul Stott of the Roads Policing team based at Taplow police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the moments leading up to this collision or the collision itself to get in touch with us.

“Sadly, the driver of the Nissan Micra, an elderly man, lost his life as a result of the injuries caused by the crash.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A Family Liaison Officer will be supporting them as part of the investigation into this fatal collision.

“We urge anyone who was on Parlaunt Road or in the area at the time of the incident to contact us. We are also asking people to check their dashcam footage for anything that could help this investigation.

“If you have any information or footage that could help us, please call police on 101 quoting reference number 43210333827 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”