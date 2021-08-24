Police appeal to find missing teenage girl last seen in Langley

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help to trace a missing teenage girl from Slough.

Elena Rudulescu was last seen yesterday (Monday) at about 3pm on Langley Memorial Ground. She was wearing a purple top, grey bottoms with lines and black shoes.

Elena is known to frequent Langley and the London area. She is likely to have travelled by public transport such as buses and trains.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Jones, based at Reading police station, said: “We are very concerned about Elena’s welfare, and we are appealing for anyone who has seen her, or who has any information which could help us locate her, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Elena, if you see this appeal, please get in touch and let us know that you are safe."

Anyone with information which could help should call Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43210379189.