    • Picnic site furniture stolen from Langley Park Country Park

    Adrian Williams

    Multiple wooden sculptures have been stolen from Langley Park Country Park.

    These were forming part of the new picnic site and deadwood play space called Destination Deadwood.

    Langley Park Country Park wrote on its Facebook page:

    "We are extremely sad to have to share such news with our visitors before being given the chance to enjoy this space.

    "If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please report online with TVP using Crime Reference Number 20211007-0595."

