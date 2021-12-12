Police appeal for missing woman from Langley

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to find a missing woman from Langley.

Maria Wicks was last seen in Langley at about 10am today (Sunday, December 12).

Maria is 57-years-old, about 4ft 9ins tall, of average build, with brown eyes and grey hair.

When she was last seen, Maria was wearing a stripy purple-coloured cardigan, a white long-sleeved top, dark coloured jeans, thick blue socks over the trousers, dark coloured shoes and dark grey gloves.

She was carrying a white handbag with the letter ‘M’ embroidered on it and lilac-coloured handles.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Kerry White said:

“We are appealing to anyone who knows where Maria is or thinks they may have seen her to contact the force immediately.

“If you have any information please contact the force using investigation reference 43210560421.”