10:09AM, Saturday 01 January 2022
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to a shop fire on Langley High Street this morning.
At 5.30am on New Year's Day, three pumps attended to the small blaze.
Firefighters struggled to gain access to the property due to shops being closed up.
They were on the scene for two hours, tackling the blaze and ventilating the flats above.
The crew believes the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.
It has advised residents to take care and keep an eye on lit candles inside properties.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.
Coronavirus cases in Windsor and Maidenhead have surged by more than 50 per cent compared to the previous week, the latest figures show.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.