Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to a shop fire on Langley High Street this morning.

At 5.30am on New Year's Day, three pumps attended to the small blaze.

Firefighters struggled to gain access to the property due to shops being closed up.

They were on the scene for two hours, tackling the blaze and ventilating the flats above.

The crew believes the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.

It has advised residents to take care and keep an eye on lit candles inside properties.