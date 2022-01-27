SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • UPDATE: M4 reopens following 'serious collision' on Thursday morning

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Traffic collision shuts lane on M4 westbound

    UPDATE - 11.57am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the M4 has reopened following a 'serious collision' in the early hours of Thursday morning.

    Drivers are advised to 'review traffic alerts for the surrounding areas' with minor delays expected in nearby towns.

    The M4 eastbound has been closed between junctions 5 (Langley, Staines) and 4B (M25) following a ‘serious collision’ at 4.34am this morning (Thursday).

    Drivers are currently experiencing severe delays of up to 90 minutes with tailbacks stretching for five miles past junction 6.

    With the road expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning, drivers are being advised to follow the route marked by the hollow diamond diversion symbol on local road signs.

    The diversion is as follows:

    Leave the M4 at Junction 5. At the roundabout use the 3rd exit and join the A4 (London Road).

    Continue on the A4 for approximately 2 miles, passing over the M25 to the junction with the A3044 (Stanwell Moor Road). Select the right turn lanes on approach to the Junction.

    Turn right onto the A3044, and continue for approximately 2 miles to the A3113 roundabout. At the roundabout use the 3rd exit and join the A3113 Airport Way.

    Continue to the M25 Junction 14 interchange (Poyle) roundabout. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the M25 Clockwise carriageway.

    Continue to Junction 15 and using the nearside lanes, join the M25 Link Road for the M4 Eastbound, Signed for Central London and Heathrow Airport. Re-join the main M4 Eastbound carriageway.

    Langley

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved