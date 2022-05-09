SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

05:11PM, Monday 09 May 2022
More closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the smart motorway project.
The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Saturday, May 14 to 6am on Monday, May 16.
Overnight closures are also planned on Tuesday, May 10 between Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).
The motorway will be shut in both directions between the two junctions from 8pm to 6am the following morning.
