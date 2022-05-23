SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.

National Highways has announced overnight closures will be in place on the following days:

Friday, May 27 - Eastbound carriageway from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 4B (M25) from 11pm to 6am the following morning.

Saturday, May 28 - Closures in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 10pm to 5.30am the following morning.