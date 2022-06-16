Disruption and two lanes shut following M4 crash

10:33AM, Thursday 16 June 2022
Delays are expected to last throughout the morning (Thursday) following a collision on the M4 eastbound.
According to Traffic England, two lanes are currently shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and 4B (M25) following a collision shortly after 8am.
The incident is unlikely to be cleared until 1pm at the earliest, with traffic conditions returning to normal between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.
More to follow.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.
Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.
Live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place this weekend.