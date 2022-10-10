Boy arrested after teenagers robbed in Langley

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after two teenagers were forced into handing over their mobile phones in Slough.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident which occurred at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The two victims, aged in their teens, were in Langley Memorial Park when they were approached by a man who threatened them and demanded that one of them handover property.

One of the victims handed over their phone and they walked away to the junction of Green Drive and Harrow Road.

The offender followed them and at the junction he assaulted the other victim and took his phone.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Joshua Webber, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We believe the two victims were part of a large group of around 15 to 20 people who were in the park around the time and so there may have been someone who saw what happened.

“If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220452569.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”