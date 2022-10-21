All occupants of three-storey building evacuated in Langley fire

Fire crews from Slough and Langley fire stations raced to extinguish a blaze on a second-floor flat in Langley.

The firefighters got the call at 1.45pm today (Friday, October 21) after a fire started and grew to a 'well-developed' blaze in Bessemer Close.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder were used at the scene, where two crews entered the flats with breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading further.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours.

The flats had working smoke detectors and all occupants were able to safely evacuate from their flats.

The team believes the fire originated from an electrical fault.

As such, Langley Fire Station advises being aware of faulty electrics and getting them looked at as soon as possible.

For more information about fire safety, the fire station will be holding an open day next Friday, October 28, from 10am-3pm.