Update: 'Safety concerns' as two vehicles flip over on narrow road in Langley

Firefighters have flagged a 'safety concern' after two vehicles rolled over on a road in Langley in one day.

At 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, November 14), fire crews from Slough Fire Station were called out to attend a car that had flipped over in Meadfield Road.

The team believes the car had likely hit the width restriction on that stretch. The one person in the car was able to free herself and was checked by ambulances at the scene.

Police were also in attendance, and a recovery truck was sent to remove the flipped car from the road.

This, said firefighters, was the second time a vehicle had rolled here. A milk float had also got into difficulty in the morning.

Slough's fire station team noted that the overhead street lights on both sides of the road and the lit bollard were out - making a 'tight' patch of road with 'no illumination'.

A spokesman for Slough Borough Council said:"We were called out last night to deal with the central lighted signs on the middle island and also the street light opposite - both of which had been taken out by the incidents.

"We cleared the debris, removed the damaged street furniture, made it safe and reopened the road.

"A highways inspector visited again this morning and we have reported the street light to our contractors who deal with those.

"It looks like the whole lamppost will need to be replaced, along with illuminated signs in the middle.

"From the council’s point of view, this area is relatively well lit.

"Any vehicle would be using their headlights and [this] being a residential road, where speeds should be low, the restriction should be visible.

"However we would advise people to take care, be patient and go as slowly as they need to navigate the restriction safely."