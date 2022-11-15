Teenager found guilty of murder in Langley

A Slough teenager has been found guilty of murder for a stabbing he committed in May - aged just 15.

The boy, now 16 – and who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been convicted of murdering Abdul Aziz Faiz Ansari in Langley.

At around 7.15pm on May 5 this year, Mr Ansari was stabbed in the chest near the parade of shops in Trelawney Avenue.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London but died in the early hours of the following day.

A Reading Crown Court jury found the teenage boy guilty of one count of murder today (Tuesday), following a week-long trial.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, December 21.

The boy also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article at the same court on June 29 this year.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector William Crowther, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "The shocking murder happened in broad daylight in a shopping precinct car park.

“I hope that the conviction will in some way help Abdul Aziz’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them.

“This conviction provides a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime in Slough or anywhere else in the Thames Valley.

“It also provides another unwanted but important reminder of the tragic consequences of knife crime.

“There was no excuse for the defendant to carry a knife. His decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Abdul Aziz, had tragic consequences.

“I hope the tragic death of Abdul Aziz and the conviction of the boy who was responsible will discourage people from carrying knives, and even discourage those that are thinking about carrying knives."

Local policing area commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham, added: “This conviction shows our determination to bring those involved in knife crime to justice.

"We will not tolerate the carrying of weapons in Slough nor the use of them to cause harm.

“Police, partners and the public need to work as one to tackle knife crime and violence across Slough, which I understand there are serious concerns about.

“We are dedicating even more officers to seeking out those who think it is acceptable to be in possession of them, particularly knives.

“The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons and our message is clear: you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted if you do so."

If anyone has information about knives or violence in Slough, the force asks that they report it by calling 101 or by making a report on our website.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.