Heavy rain and thunderstorms to strike Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough this weekend

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the South East this weekend.
The warning, in place from 6am on Saturday until midnight, is for expected heavy rain and thunderstorms which may bring some disruption.
An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move north eastwards before clearing into the North Sea in the afternoon.
Up to 30-40mm of heavy rain could fall in the space of a few hours, potentially alongside lightning and hail, with further heavy showers later in the day.
The showers are likely to be more hit-and-miss with many sites staying dry following the early rain, but where they do occur, there is a chance of 30-35 mm rain falling in an hour, again accompanied by lightning and hail.
