South Central Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident'

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has declared a critical incident tonight (Saturday) due to extreme pressures across its services.

SCAS said its staff and volunteers were working 'extremely hard' to respond to calls but the volume is 'overwhelming'.

In a statement posted on its social media pages it added: "Please, please, support us by using our services wisely, we’re here for life threatening illnesses and injuries. Thank you so."

We will post updates from the service.